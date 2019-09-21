As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.96 Million; Azimuth Capital Management Holding in Chevron (CVX) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 100,759 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 9,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 133,631 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.63 million, down from 143,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $687,242 activity. Shares for $140,880 were bought by Hogan Michael. 25,000 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $343,250 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. 1,702 shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F, worth $19,964 on Friday, August 16. 1,000 shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G, worth $13,730 on Friday, May 31. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak. Shares for $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 388,469 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.50 million for 21.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 16,421 shares to 38,156 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.