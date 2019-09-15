As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Value Declined, Stadium Capital Management Decreased by $1.96 Million Its Stake; As United States Cellular (USM) Stock Price Declined, Renaissance Technologies Has Cut by $3.93 Million Its Stake

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in United States Cellular Corp (USM) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 89,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.68% . The hedge fund held 843,462 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68 million, down from 932,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in United States Cellular Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 154,614 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q OPER REV. $942M, EST. $948.7M; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular Backs 2018 Rev $3.85B-$4.05B; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $300 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 81,319 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

Analysts await United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. USM’s profit will be $29.56 million for 28.74 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by United States Cellular Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 316,500 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $51.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 71,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ardagh Group S A.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $687,242 activity. The insider St John Scott bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $12,860 was made by Hogan Michael on Tuesday, August 20. $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Maroney Patrick. Whittemore Kent G bought $14,560 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. DiFrancesco Paul F bought $19,964 worth of stock.