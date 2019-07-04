As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Stadium Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Regal Investment Advisors Has Upped Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake by $399,875 as Market Value Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 21,938 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 124.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 12,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 2.30 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 31,697 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 881 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 3.18 million shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.08% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 14,720 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 391,362 shares. 39,186 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 849 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru invested in 735 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 6,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,404 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 30,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Us-based Ancora Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $252,453 activity. Peed Daniel also sold $64,080 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Whittemore Kent G bought 400 shares worth $6,446. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, March 27. Hogan Michael had bought 2,500 shares worth $40,350 on Friday, February 22.

