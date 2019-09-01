As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Cleararc Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $333,264

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 199,484 shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 0.14% or 12,687 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc holds 23,166 shares. Fort LP has 45,954 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.35% or 488,054 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 10,602 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Boltwood Cap Mgmt stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Management Ri has invested 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.24% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pension Service invested in 3.04 million shares. Mirador Cap Partners LP holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,874 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.1% or 4,240 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 174,485 shares. Aperio Lc holds 2.04 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 88,056 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp holds 340,587 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Maroney Patrick bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 3,000 shares. $140,880 worth of stock was bought by Hogan Michael on Monday, August 5. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, May 21. Whittemore Kent G had bought 1,000 shares worth $14,560 on Friday, May 10. DiFrancesco Paul F had bought 1,702 shares worth $19,964. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

