As United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Stock Value Declined, Polaris Capital Management Raised Stake; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut by $385,629 Its Holding

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,651 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 142,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $607.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 23,242 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 2,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, down from 169,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $213.95. About 3.37M shares traded or 44.31% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs bets on oil, cash near-term as ‘Goldilocks’ backdrop fades; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 26/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HAS APPROACHED ONE OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ MOST SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO REPLACE JOHN CRYAN – TIMES; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 924,520 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,241 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 13,993 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.69M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 118,052 shares. Franklin Resource has 1.07M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stadium Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.44% or 170,965 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 6,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 10,446 are held by Voya Inv Management Limited Company. 6,543 are held by Synovus Corporation. Parametric Portfolio invested in 38,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 15,707 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $129,157 activity. 400 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $6,446 were bought by Whittemore Kent G. POITEVINT ALEC II had bought 25,000 shares worth $343,250. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Peed Daniel sold $129,840. On Wednesday, March 27 Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 580 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8,097 shares to 11,964 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,020 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Finance Prns invested in 0.1% or 6,638 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 72,625 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Ltd Com owns 0.51% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,000 shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,852 shares. Pacific Global Inv Co invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). American Century Cos accumulated 3,100 shares. 328 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 260 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt reported 11,035 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 3.10 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested in 0.03% or 8,950 shares.