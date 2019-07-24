As United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered Holding by $1.63 Million; Cleararc Capital Lowered Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $333,264

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 108,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 633,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 741,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 121,920 shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 9.10M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Introduces New Vision for Analytics Platform, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Federal Services Wins AI Contract with US Dept. of Health and Human Services and Nuance (Nasdaq: NUAN) Signs Partnership with AI Institute Mila – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 1,590 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cypress Cap Management Llc (Wy) accumulated 0.04% or 500 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 168,630 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. L & S owns 23,054 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Communication Inc holds 0.33% or 26,670 shares. 959,488 were reported by Royal London Asset Management. Spirit Of America Mngmt reported 32,075 shares. Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Becker Management owns 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,174 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advsr has invested 1.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership owns 339,345 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability reported 53,121 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt has 64,445 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $63,881 activity. POITEVINT ALEC II also bought $317,200 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, February 4 the insider Peed Daniel sold $130,560. 400 shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G, worth $6,446 on Friday, February 22. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Menon Deepak.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 23% – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q4 2018 Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares to 690,184 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,542 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 48,334 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 572,782 shares. 14,720 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.23% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd owns 0.4% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 107,004 shares. Sg Americas Securities reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Franklin Resources accumulated 0.01% or 1.07M shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.69 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 16,300 were reported by Pitcairn Com. Polaris Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 170,651 shares. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco holds 633,181 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 91,258 shares. Prudential holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 36,194 shares.