As United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Trimmed Its Position by $1.63 Million; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Cut F M C (FMC) Position by $53.64 Million as Shares Rose

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 108,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 633,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 741,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 278,041 shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 668,375 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 221,938 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.23 million activity. On Friday, February 22 Hogan Michael bought $40,350 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 2,500 shares. Shares for $13,730 were bought by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, May 31. The insider Maroney Patrick bought 3,000 shares worth $35,250. $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by MARTZ BRAD on Monday, August 5. The insider St John Scott bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, March 27.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quorum Health Corp by 400,497 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes.