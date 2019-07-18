As United Healthcare (UNH) Valuation Declined, Franklin Street Advisors Increased Position; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 180,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 479,806 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 660,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 4.73 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp (UNH) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,508 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 1,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $260.44. About 5.23 million shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.91M. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 6,785 shares to 201,865 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,229 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 112,500 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 518,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.