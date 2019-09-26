As United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Shares Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.78 Million; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Upped Its Holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by $984,000 as Shares Declined

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 11,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,349 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.48. About 10.34M shares traded or 175.60% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 172.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 37,878 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 7.47M shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – AFS Partners with BP to Launch BP Global STEM Academies; 24/05/2018 – ERSTE SEES 20 BP RISK COSTS 2018, UP TO 30 BP OVER CYCLE: CRO; 09/04/2018 – BP Adds to Middle East Gas Portfolio With New Oman Investment; 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMMITTED TO 19.75 PCT STAKE IN ROSNEFT; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS BP AND RELIANCE SANCTION SECOND PHASE OF INTEGRATED KG D6 DEVELOPMENT’; 26/04/2018 – SOCAR,BP IN NEW OUTPUT SHARING PACT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 0.2 pct yr/yr; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kosmos describes ‘world-scale gas resource’ offshore Senegal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Bullish Case For BP Plc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP’s Whiting refinery begins FCCU overhaul – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: This 6.7%-Yielding Oil Major Is A Bargain Near Its 2-Year Lows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 1,323 shares to 87,438 shares, valued at $31.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,004 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,294 shares to 412,003 shares, valued at $55.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 10,450 are owned by Duff Phelps Investment Co. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 12,669 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 1.92M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 544,440 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Capital World Investors has invested 2.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northeast Consultants accumulated 5,236 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Legacy Private Tru Co reported 8,389 shares. Haverford Fin, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,940 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 9,083 shares stake. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,939 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 305,851 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 6,862 shares stake. 2,024 are held by Pure.