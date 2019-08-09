As United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Market Value Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Raised Stake; Holder Dalal Street Has Increased Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 21.62M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.02M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust accumulated 11 shares. Charles Schwab Inc owns 5.17 million shares. Country Tru Bancorp has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Synovus Fin Corporation holds 59,632 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,035 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 15,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP has 352,539 shares. City Hldgs Co holds 0% or 100 shares. 469,433 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com. Yacktman Asset LP has 0.27% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 521,799 shares. Advent Capital Management De has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Banque Pictet Cie has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 80,808 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 888 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.68% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & invested 0.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 896,898 were reported by Pension. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Motco reported 454 shares. Churchill Management has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 1.01% or 1.73 million shares. Patten Gru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,269 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,691 shares. Clough Cap Partners Lp accumulated 46,095 shares or 1% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability owns 19,004 shares. First American Commercial Bank stated it has 29,790 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 39,369 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc holds 66,013 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 34,411 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.