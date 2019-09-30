As United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Market Value Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lowered Holding; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Price Declined

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 11,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,349 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $217.32. About 4.97M shares traded or 29.58% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.90M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Conagra Brands, HollyFrontier and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Challenges Abound For This Healthcare ETF – ETF Trends” published on September 27, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Cisco, UnitedHealth share losses contribute to Dow’s nearly 75-point fall – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Mostly Lower on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Discouraging Data – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.41 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3,135 shares to 176,989 shares, valued at $30.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Ltd Liability Com reported 1,412 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 20,134 are held by Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has 0.67% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 19,232 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 67,432 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc reported 0.88% stake. Credit Agricole S A reported 39,066 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Smithfield Company invested in 0.11% or 4,474 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 991 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. One Trading Lp holds 0% or 498 shares. The New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York has invested 1.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 5,890 are owned by Stanley. King Wealth invested 1.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company reported 80,047 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 92,080 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh. Community Tru & Inv Commerce holds 2.15% or 47,899 shares in its portfolio. 13,975 were reported by Regentatlantic Ltd Company. 8,456 are held by Karp Management Corporation. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,900 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Mngmt invested in 6,197 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 85,730 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 116,552 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 1.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.22 million shares. Addison Capital Comm stated it has 1,378 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca reported 0.06% stake. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guggenheim Cap holds 121,271 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dsc Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 300,000 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $104.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing awarded $2.6 billion for next 15 tankers – Wichita Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Knew Prolonged 737 MAX Grounding Could Happen – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.