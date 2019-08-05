As United Health Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Position; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined While Moore Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 128,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 165,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 293,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 4.89 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc (UNH) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 123,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.51M, down from 126,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in United Health Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $248.4. About 1.20 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 0.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York-based Miura Global Lc has invested 2.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Triangle Securities Wealth holds 0.69% or 5,323 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Company holds 3.64% or 946,540 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.02% or 96 shares in its portfolio. 9,137 are held by Blue Edge Limited Liability Corporation. Cohen Management Inc invested 3.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Management LP owns 7,550 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division invested in 0.72% or 21,431 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested in 477,959 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv, New York-based fund reported 23,758 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 1,197 shares. 73,300 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc. Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated reported 3,465 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.47 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 120,000 shares to 240,600 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 270,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.