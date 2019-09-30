As United Health Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Page Arthur B Upped Position; Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Stake in Immersion (IMMR) as Market Valuation Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 55,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 65,365 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in Immersion; 07/03/2018 – Immersion Enters Into Multi-Yr License Agreement With Bosch; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of RL- vs LL-starting Position in Unsedated Water Immersion Colonoscopy (RLPvsLLP); 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX AGREES TO NOMINATE, BACK TRAUB TO BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Immersion Corporation; 16/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX CAPITAL REDUCED STAKE TO 1.4%; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – BOSCH TO INCORPORATE IMMERSION’S HAPTICS TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS; 08/03/2018 – IMMERSION- ALSO FILED COMPLAINT IN FUZHOU CHINA COURT AGAINST SAMSUNG (CHINA) INVESTMENT, HUIZHOU SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 3.6% Position in Immersion

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $218.3. About 3.27 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 59,344 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 3.21 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tekla Cap Ltd Llc reported 324,133 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tealwood Asset has 1.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,184 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 2,000 shares. Sky Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 10,147 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 27,331 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 279,655 shares. Altfest L J Inc holds 0.34% or 5,283 shares. 526 were reported by Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.3% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.46M shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 1.76 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company reported 2.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold IMMR shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.46% less from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 658 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 83,193 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 36,648 shares in its portfolio. California-based Lyon Street Capital has invested 1.69% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Alps Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 45,841 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.02 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 2,640 shares. Awm Communications stated it has 19,309 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). California Employees Retirement reported 24,216 shares stake. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 416 shares. 15,178 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Legal And General Public Ltd Co holds 5,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Raging Capital Management – LLC, worth $310,893.