As United Health Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Btr Capital Management Lifted Stake; Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding Raised by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 1.60 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 1079.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 29,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $231.6. About 2.66 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.