As United Health Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Page Arthur B Lifted Stake by $352,092; Ally Financial (ALLY) Position Raised by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) by 372.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 31,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 39,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 8,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.76M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $229.04. About 2.13M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,138 shares to 5,554 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 6,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,809 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK).

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Digital mortgage lender seeks to hire 1,000 in Charlotte over next five years – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fair Closes $100M Debt Facility and Equity Investment from Ally – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 15, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “3 months later, UnitedHealth confirms Equian deal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices for 21st Consecutive Year – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.