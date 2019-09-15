As United Fire Group (UFCS) Stock Rose, Mairs & Power Has Boosted Holding by $1.05 Million; Ariel Investments Has Lowered Position in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by $458,121

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in United Fire Group (UFCS) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 21,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 171,342 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, up from 149,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 69,258 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group: Directors Elections to the Bd of Directors Announced; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 916,702 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.27M, down from 922,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42 million shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 13.98 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 633,753 shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $163.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 105,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Gru Limited Liability Co reported 1.21% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 15,443 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 134,774 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 25,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson reported 0.01% stake. 3.94 million were accumulated by Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc. Hilton Management Limited Com accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt reported 7,582 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated owns 12,522 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.15% or 39,300 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.29 million shares. Mai Cap Management has 4,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 40,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Schroder Inv Mngmt owns 355,908 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,430 shares to 304,820 shares, valued at $63.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) by 46,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold UFCS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.59 million shares or 0.04% more from 15.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) for 21,240 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Aqr Capital Limited Liability owns 23,740 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 9,447 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 32,612 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.46 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% stake. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.02% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc reported 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity owns 0% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) for 15,625 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Prudential Inc holds 0% or 35,259 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,285 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Co owns 57,516 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

