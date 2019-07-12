As United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Shares Declined, Holder Castine Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Cornerstone Investment Partners Lowered Holding by $1.38 Million as Market Value Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 79.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 772,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06 million, up from 973,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 15,011 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc analyzed 16,669 shares as the company's stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,695 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.28 million, down from 681,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $205.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 3.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp has 6,346 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 313,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.01% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 23,948 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 54,014 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 12,095 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited invested 0.5% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 78,230 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 288,704 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 2.41 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 26,392 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares to 426,924 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 63,468 shares to 457,145 shares, valued at $62.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 154,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).