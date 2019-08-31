As United Finl Banc (UBNK) Stock Rose, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Lifted by $8.32 Million as Shares Declined

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (UBNK) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The hedge fund held 278,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 378,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Finl Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 136,217 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 189,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.32 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 643,114 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability reported 30,207 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 410 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 279,765 shares. 370,318 are owned by Burney Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 15,585 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has invested 0.23% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 27,570 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Paloma Prtnrs Company accumulated 102,211 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.98 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 264,590 shares. Carlson Cap LP has 0.17% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 213,818 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.09% or 88,648 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 1.20M shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 21,586 shares.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allison Transmission Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trucking stocks on watch after weak January order data – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 28,784 shares to 94,054 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 26,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,053 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 438,040 were accumulated by Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.01% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 320,024 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) or 2.41M shares. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 376,288 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 65,274 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Llc reported 412,838 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning invested 0.07% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Hartford Fincl Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Huntington Bancshares holds 11,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.01% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 225,624 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK).

More notable recent United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Financial Bancorp declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United Financial Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ UBNK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Announces Dates for Q1 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bridgepoint Educ (NYSE:BPI) by 60,000 shares to 432,481 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO).