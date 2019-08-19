As United Finl Banc (UBNK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.40 Million Its Position; Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Workday (WDAY) as Stock Price Declined

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (UBNK) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The hedge fund held 278,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 378,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Finl Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 132,224 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNITED BANK WILL ASSUME APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN OF BRANCH DEPOSITS IN TRANSACTION; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNK); 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 14,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 7,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 22,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday Becomes Oversold (WDAY) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 48,318 shares to 71,728 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs has invested 0.29% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cibc World holds 20,486 shares. Goelzer Management Inc holds 5,089 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 365,414 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs owns 0.22% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 23,800 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc owns 2,971 shares. Verition Fund Management owns 1,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,955 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.11% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 10,775 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 700,858 shares. Creative Planning owns 6,569 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity owns 68,092 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 4,900 were accumulated by Fosun Ltd.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 31,000 shares to 174,150 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgepoint Educ (NYSE:BPI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 4.28 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 73,621 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 0% or 8,641 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Kennedy Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 211,772 shares. Maltese Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 412,838 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Sei Invs Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 389 shares. Clean Yield Grp has 0.19% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 32,245 shares. Castine Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 7.76% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 78,230 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd owns 9,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors invested in 0.05% or 109,902 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 129,939 shares.