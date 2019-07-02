As United Finl Banc (UBNK) Stock Declined, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Decreased Position; Hasbro (HAS) Holder Alethea Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $504,900 as Shares Rose

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (UBNK) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 378,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Finl Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 59,184 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 16.13% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.31 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.29M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Voya Inv Ltd has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). 4,442 were reported by Ameritas Prns Inc. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 11,598 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp invested 1.84% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). 13,560 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Co. 288,704 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 16,689 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd owns 173,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.02% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 202,857 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 20,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 34,561 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 60,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).