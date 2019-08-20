As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hourglass Capital Decreased by $356,527 Its Stake; Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Price Rose While Rivulet Capital Cut Position

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.53M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.98M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 477,113 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 4,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 43,923 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 48,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.45 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: COMMITTED TO SAFETY-COMFORT OF ANIMALS; 24/05/2018 – United Continental appoints first female board chair; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – GERRY LADERMAN HAS BEEN NAMED ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 6.1% :UAL US; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.59 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Promotes Rost, Expands Global Sustainability Team and Establishes Executive Sustainability Committee – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 715,265 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser has 4,134 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has 24,392 shares. 104,191 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Gp One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 129 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 2,798 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 1.09 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 138,158 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 18,889 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 115,000 shares. Boston Prns reported 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Korea Invest has 0.1% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Kenmare Ltd Liability Co owns 164,500 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd holds 167,000 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.90M for 5.72 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,987 shares to 285,110 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).