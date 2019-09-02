As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Valuation Rose, Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Decreased Stake by $382,834; Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Boosted Epizyme (EPZM) Holding

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 9,905 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – United Continental: Laderman Succeeds Andrew Levy; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CEO: KITCHEN WORKERS HAVE A RIGHT TO ORGANIZE; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 6.1% :UAL US; 18/04/2018 – UNITED CFO:LOOKING TO BUY ADDL WIDEBODY & NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q EPS 52c; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: COMMITTED TO SAFETY-COMFORT OF ANIMALS; 23/04/2018 – United Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.8 POINTS COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 309,403 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 63,914 shares to 189,760 shares, valued at $37.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $982.39M for 5.39 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, VMC, DISH – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Newark Airport Loses 1 Low-Fare Carrier and Quickly Gains Another – Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Continental (UAL) Issues Update on 2019 & 2020 Outlook – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LTM’s Q2 Loss Narrows, DAL, UAL & LUV in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines to Start Additional Tokyo Services Next Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 17,960 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 21,449 shares. Addison invested in 0.41% or 6,832 shares. 10,070 were accumulated by High Pointe Capital Limited. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 7,186 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 10,756 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 730,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 4,322 shares. Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 6,278 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 1.16 million shares. Consulta reported 75,000 shares stake. 15,519 are owned by Twin Tree Lp. Asset Management One holds 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 39,644 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Epizyme prices equity offerings; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New finance chief at Epizyme – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme launches equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Epizyme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1.64M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 77,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 4.89M shares. Great Point Prns Limited Liability Co holds 2.17M shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Macquarie Ltd reported 203,200 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru reported 1,062 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rock Springs Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.84% stake. Jump Trading Ltd reported 14,100 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 13,691 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 776 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Moreover, Opaleye has 4.68% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1.37 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 232,600 shares. 181,900 were accumulated by Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corp.