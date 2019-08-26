As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Valuation Rose, Fiera Capital Has Lifted Position by $302,017; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Trimmed Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holding by $99.19 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Investor Connect

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 3,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 14,402 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 656,740 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES-INCREASING SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON’S GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT&HAVANA’S JOSÉ MARTÍ; 25/04/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) Hires Brio Financial to Assist with Preparing for 2 Years of PCAOB Audits; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2018 Performance; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer resigns; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND PALM SPRINGS AND INCREASES KEY WEST SERVICE FROM SEASONAL TO YEAR ROUND; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – BOARD HAS ELECTED MICHELE HOOPER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Continental (UAL) Issues Update on 2019 & 2020 Outlook – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can United Airlines (UAL) Retain Beat Streak in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Airlines to Start Additional Tokyo Services Next Year – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “August 23rd Options Now Available For United Airlines Holdings (UAL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Focus Cap Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 2.69% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.06% or 2.79 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 8,712 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.09% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bokf Na reported 0.01% stake. Rudman Errol M accumulated 201,783 shares or 10.87% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Grp L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 426,871 shares. Asset One Communications Limited reported 39,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 192,752 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Endowment Management LP stated it has 0.46% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 30,113 shares to 903,477 shares, valued at $186.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Arizona Qlty Mun Inc (NAZ) by 49,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,935 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Switch Inc by 463,649 shares to 8.42 million shares, valued at $86.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 1.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.