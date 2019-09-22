As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Value Rose, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Raised by $2.55 Million Its Position; Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Its Stake

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 29,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $665.64M, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.88M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Trims Capacity Growth; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Traffic Up 4.7%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WILL DEFEND HUBS AGAINST ALL ULCC RIVALS: KIRBY; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines CFO Resigns After Less Than Two Years (Correct); 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S BIGGEST ADVANTAGES ARE HUBS, ROUTE NETWORK: KIRBY; 17/05/2018 – Cheddar: #BREAKING: United Airlines CFO Andrew Levy has resigned. Gerry Laderman, svp of finance, has been named acting chie…; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CFO ANDREW LEVY LEFT TO ‘SCRATCH ENTREPRENEURIAL ITCH’; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes for dog that died after being put in overhead bin; 21/03/2018 – Mesa Airlines Announces Career Path Program for Pilots With United Airlines

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 113,745 shares traded or 42.19% up from the average. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 150,585 were reported by Aperio Gp Lc. Assetmark reported 12 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.07% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bancshares Of America De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability reported 253,389 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.02% or 693,548 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.8% or 15,085 shares. Invesco Limited reported 4.12 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc invested 1.65% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Johnson Group Incorporated invested in 3,761 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP has 298,057 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 53,000 shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Airlines suspending Chicago-Hong Kong and New York City-Buenos Aires routes – Chicago Business Journal” on August 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “American shares dropped so much it created an opportunity, analyst says – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UAL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United (UAL) Down 13.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will United (UAL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.74M shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $125.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 109,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 11.81 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hallador Energy (HNRG) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hallador Energy (HNRG) Catches Eye: Stock Rises by 5.2% – Nasdaq” on January 27, 2017. More interesting news about Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hallador Energy Reports 2019 2nd Quarter Financial And Operating Results – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Peabody Energy (BTU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 33,217 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Alpinvest Prns Bv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Charles Schwab owns 50,786 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 169,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Invesco Limited accumulated 144,318 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 7,307 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc owns 24,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp accumulated 15,500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 301,223 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 422,292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.