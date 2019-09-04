As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Value Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Raised Its Stake; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.47 Million

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 98,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 243,132 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, up from 145,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 24/05/2018 – Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.1 PERCENT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 12.07C, EST. 47.64C; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Continental Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAL); 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Rallies as Pricing-Power Gains Ease Growth Fears; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 164,465 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 212,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 4.30M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Injuries; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 02/05/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Phila…; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 225,832 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,735 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins accumulated 315,900 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bowling Portfolio Ltd Company has invested 0.46% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Whittier Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Barclays Public Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 508,405 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 608,601 shares. E&G Advisors LP reported 11,200 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 0.07% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.14% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 26 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 0.03% or 46,629 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6,278 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 8,712 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 50,405 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.31M shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 14,880 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.82% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.31% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Heartland Consultants has 5,003 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 8,187 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 20,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has 31,370 shares. Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 235 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 828,889 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 77,955 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

