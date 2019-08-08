As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Rose, Holder J Goldman & Company LP Boosted Its Holding; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $2.75 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 26,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 77,272 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 51,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 2.10M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND PALM SPRINGS AND INCREASES KEY WEST SERVICE FROM SEASONAL TO YEAR ROUND; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES MARCH TRAFFIC UP 6.5% :UAL US; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Capacity Up 3.6%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 80.4 PCT VS 79.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES 2020 EPS $11.00 – $13.00 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 08/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 3.8% :UAL US

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 81,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 108,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 3.92 million shares traded or 135.68% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.46% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Ameritas Prtnrs invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Zeke Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Fincl reported 0.06% stake. Karp Capital Mgmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has 277,303 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 16,978 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). State Street reported 8.27M shares stake. Addison Com has invested 0.41% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Incorporated reported 313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors Lp invested in 0.39% or 11,200 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 20,755 shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Airlines Stock Looks Ready to Lift Off – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Airlines (UAL) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 106,128 shares to 186,233 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 30,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,289 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 493,511 shares to 570,943 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 70,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Ltd Partnership owns 397,555 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc holds 18,361 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 16,402 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 30,061 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 4,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has 1.28% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jefferies Limited stated it has 3,313 shares. Mitchell Inc owns 4.45% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 41,220 shares. Aviva Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 59,362 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company reported 78,641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd reported 10,450 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.02% or 23,904 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 266,476 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,292 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 50,000 shares stake.