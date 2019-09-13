As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Price Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Lifted Its Position by $2.37 Million; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Value Declined While Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Its Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 92,272 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18 million, down from 142,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 723,032 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.92 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES INCREASES TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON AND HAVANA; 23/05/2018 – UAL CEO OPTIMISTIC OF REACHING COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT W/PILOTS; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 17/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP 4%-5%; 22/03/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – EXPECT 2018 NON-FUEL CASM TO BE DOWN 1 PCT TO FLAT; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Capacity Growth 4.5% to 5.5%; 16/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on United Continental and United Airlines to ‘BB’ From ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Advsr Inc holds 0.92% or 30,338 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP accumulated 0.17% or 48,795 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bartlett Limited Com has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Citigroup accumulated 1.88M shares. James Invest invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hm Payson And accumulated 0% or 585 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Com has 70,000 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 915,622 shares. 45,878 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. 31,912 were accumulated by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. Chicago Equity Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 17,740 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Proffitt & Goodson owns 37 shares. Aperio Group Ltd owns 150,585 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 72,243 shares to 7,224 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 19,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,400 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 18.16 million shares. Wendell David Inc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier Trust holds 3,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,380 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Addenda Cap Incorporated invested in 0.25% or 28,257 shares. Moreover, Tremblant Cap has 1.92% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 258,031 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 63,148 are held by Blair William Il. Next Inc invested in 89 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 325 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,914 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First United State Bank Trust owns 12,642 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 2,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 183,049 shares to 572,812 shares, valued at $26.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79 million for 6.57 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.