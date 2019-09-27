As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Price Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Has Increased Stake; Hahn Capital Management Lowered Its Sei Investments (SEIC) Holding by $3.00 Billion

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments (SEIC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 53,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 392,020 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.99 billion, down from 445,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 275,080 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.64 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – United Reports April 2018 Operational Performance; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SHUT DOWN PET PROGRAM: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines Studying `Premium Economy’ for Domestic Markets; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2018 Performance; 23/04/2018 – United Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 09/04/2018 – UNITED MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC UP 6.5%; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines Taps Former FAA Chief Jane Garvey as Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ltd Limited Co has 250 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 8,712 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Company Ltd has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 11,912 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 13,146 shares in its portfolio. Hellman Jordan Incorporated Ma invested in 1.42% or 11,874 shares. 4,609 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund. Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.49% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 235,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.09% or 164,212 shares. 529,847 are owned by Prudential Financial. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd invested 0.09% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 1.08 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Susquehanna Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 26,211 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,145 shares to 279,680 shares, valued at $37.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terraform Pwr Inc by 81,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 24,374 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 99,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T accumulated 114,998 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 625 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 253,918 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.06% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 220,240 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com owns 195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36,590 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has 12,098 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.69% or 159,685 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 100,800 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 644 shares.

