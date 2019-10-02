As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose While Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 3.79 million shares traded or 50.04% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Traffic Up 4.7%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SAYS CO. NEEDS MORE 76-SEAT JETS; 01/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO RESUME PETSAFE PROGRAM LATER THIS SUMMER; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – United Airlines image bruised after latest round of PR fiascos; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 1.4 POINTS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 13/03/2018 – United is investigating the incident; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: United Airlines CFO Levy to leave, airline starts search for replacement; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 13,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 20,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.24. About 2.01M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 81,690 shares to 186 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,111 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 2.19M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 108 shares. Moreover, Caxton Corp has 0.26% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.68% or 645,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 13,099 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Two Sigma Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Lc invested in 19,314 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Ajo Lp holds 1.07% or 2.36M shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.02% or 139,959 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 738 shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American’s cancellation rate improves, but still lags behind competitors – Dallas Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Billionaire Leon Cooperman Canâ€™t Stop Talking About How Cheap These 5 Stocks Are – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Airlines on new mission to win more Gen Z customers – Chicago Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Airlines again beats United for coveted Asia/Pacific award – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.36 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 7,875 shares to 22,420 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Will Continue Rewarding Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd accumulated 38,099 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Transamerica Advisors stated it has 1,935 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 571,903 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,327 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 35,041 were accumulated by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Wade G W And Inc holds 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,241 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 582,494 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prns owns 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,119 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). South State invested in 34,894 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 6,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 856,529 shares. 253,299 are owned by Sei Investments Company. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And reported 50,620 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).