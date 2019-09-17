As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Price Rose, Element Capital Management Cut by $306,588 Its Position; Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $24.86 Million; Valuation Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 637,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 24.29M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951.38 million, up from 23.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 2.68M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 3,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 23,009 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 26,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 1.31 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q PRASM Up 2.7%; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Load Factor 78.1%; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO BOOST DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE JULY 20; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES NAMES GERRY LADERMAN ACTING CFO; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image; 18/05/2018 – Airbus loses ground in bid to sell jets to United; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASM EX. FUEL, PROFIT SHARING, THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSE & SPECIAL CHARGES OF 10.01-10.11 CENTS

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.77 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

