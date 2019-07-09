As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Declined, Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Stake by $382,834; Financial Architects Increased Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $750,652 as Stock Price Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,905 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates United’s 2018-1 Class B Certificates; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S CAPACITY IS NOT LIKE LOW-COST AIRLINE GROWTH: KIRBY; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING CARGO-HOLD TRANSPORT OF PETS AFTER ANIMAL-RELATED INCIDENTS; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES MARCH TRAFFIC UP 6.5% :UAL US; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March Consolidated Capacity (Available Seat Miles) Increased 3.8%; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS HAWAII FLIGHTS OPERATING NORMALLY; 25/04/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) Hires Brio Financial to Assist with Preparing for 2 Years of PCAOB Audits; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES 2018 CASM EX. ITEMS 10.01 ¢/ASM – 10.11 ¢/ASM

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH; 22/03/2018 – Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Mark Zuckerberg finally says `sorry’ for Facebook privacy scandal; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK; 24/04/2018 – Facebook removes accounts advertising stolen identities; 19/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Facebook’s Surveillance Machine; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 earnings per share, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06B for 5.61 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,998 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 400,195 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,100 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Limited Partnership owns 170,257 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 285,409 are owned by Adage Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Co. Blackrock holds 13.97 million shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 42,706 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 0.03% or 46,629 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Srb reported 8,124 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & owns 24,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp reported 2,620 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 43,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 351,225 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 18,033 shares to 321,901 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 135,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 150,737 shares to 22,581 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 2,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) (IWO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

