As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Share Price Rose, Holder Edgestream Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding by $2.23 Million; As Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut Its Position

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 7.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 29.61 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.88M, down from 37.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 3.69M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 25,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 61,916 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42M, down from 87,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 907,523 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 30/03/2018 – UNITED, MESA GET TENTATIVE OK FOR DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 03/05/2018 – United Air Taps Former Obama Spokesman for Help After PR Flops; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q ADJ PRE-TAX MARGIN 0.0% – 2.0%, SAW ABOUT 0.0%; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONCLUDES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – United Sees First-Quarter Revenue Gauge Near High End of Outlook; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES 2020 EPS $11.00 – $13.00 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49 million for 3.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.65 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

