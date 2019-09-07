As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Market Value Rose, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lifted Its Stake by $58.17 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in American Campus Communities (ACC) as Share Value Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 13,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 40,398 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 404,670 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23 million, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 2.30 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – United Airlines mistakenly flew a Kansas family’s dog to Japan on Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Mesa Airlines Announces Career Path Program for Pilots With United Airlines; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY CAPACITY +4.5% TO +5.5%, SAW +4% TO +6%; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 49,849 MLN VS 47,611 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines Taps Former FAA Chief Jane Garvey as Chairman; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $62.27M for 25.74 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

