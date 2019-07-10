As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Market Value Declined, Holder U S Global Investors Has Cut Its Holding; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) as Share Value Declined

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 86.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 50,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 58,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 8.43 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 14,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,558 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 118,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 3.91 million shares traded or 57.47% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 27/04/2018 – United’s Economic Stake in Azul Goes From 3.7% to 8%; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: WILL TAKE EMPLOYEE FEEDBACK IN CRAFTING NEW PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – United Airlines: Profitable but plagued by public relations disasters; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Load Factor 78.1%; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS BOARD TO ELECT NEW, INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – United Air Taps Former Obama Spokesman for Help After PR Flops; 17/05/2018 – UAL’S LEVY LEAVING TO PURSUE ENTREPRENEURIAL OPPORTUNITIES; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7,629 shares to 294,903 shares, valued at $32.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,475 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,241 shares to 17,327 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 150,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

