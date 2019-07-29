As United Contl Hldgs (Call) (UAL) Share Price Declined, Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Value Rose While R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $1.03 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (UAL) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 11.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 11.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.68M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 27/04/2018 – United Airlines Increases Economic Stake in Azul to 8.0%; 14/03/2018 – United Airlines mistakenly flew a Kansas family’s dog to Japan on Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASM EX. FUEL, PROFIT SHARING, THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSE & SPECIAL CHARGES OF 10.01-10.11 CENTS; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – UNITED TRAFFIC ROSE 5.1% IN APRIL; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Board of Directors

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 1.01M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS)

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 269,806 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.37% stake. Oakbrook Limited Liability owns 3,100 shares. 397,000 are owned by Rock Springs Management Limited Partnership. First Mercantile Trust Communications stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 32,944 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc holds 692,020 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 4,573 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 73,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Marsico Cap Management Limited owns 26,614 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 231,425 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Gru invested in 0.04% or 335,507 shares. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,004 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Tudor Et Al invested in 27,376 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Com Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,780 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 12,800 shares. U S Global has 103,558 shares for 3.96% of their portfolio. Northpointe Cap reported 33,841 shares. 5,635 were reported by Advisor Prtn. Altimeter Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 31.77% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 765 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rudman Errol M reported 10.87% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Guggenheim Ltd holds 115,687 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 185,400 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $592.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.89 million for 6.36 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

