As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Valuation Rose, Nwi Management LP Upped by $23.49 Million Its Stake; Fireeye (FEYE) Stake Boosted by Mairs & Power Inc

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 25,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 209,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 184,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 1.62 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.47M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 2.01 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO Says Decision to Drop NRA Discounts Was Personal; 01/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO RESUME PETSAFE PROGRAM LATER THIS SUMMER; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates United’s 2018-1 Class B Certificates; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Expects 2Q PRASM to Rise 1% to 3%; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Non-Fuel Cost Per ASM Flat to Down 1%; 14/05/2018 – UAL EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY CAPACITY +4.5% TO +5.5%, SAW +4% TO +6%

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,485 shares to 241,579 shares, valued at $30.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (NASDAQ:ONB) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92 million shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FireEye is Now Oversold (FEYE) – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will FireEye (FEYE) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Buy FireEye? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FireEye News: Why FEYE Stock Is on Fire Today – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,900 are held by Boston Rech Inc. Whittier Trust stated it has 150 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fin has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Voya Management Lc reported 55,194 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 47 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated LP stated it has 0.69% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 377,900 shares. American Int Group reported 4,871 shares stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 1,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 106,053 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 6,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 1.51M shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will United (UAL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Airlines Stock Looks Ready to Lift Off – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines at 52-Week Low: Does It Still Hold Promise? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LTM’s Q2 Loss Narrows, DAL, UAL & LUV in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines Is Betting on International Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 12 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.06% or 13,099 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,305 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.04% or 140,273 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division accumulated 4,570 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 495,524 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.15% or 16,627 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 4.75M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited reported 9,825 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,999 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 52,944 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 108 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability invested in 0.3% or 607,458 shares. Alyeska Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.88% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Select Sector Spdr G7 Eq (XLK) by 35,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equities (Call) by 216,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,200 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).