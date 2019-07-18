As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Stock Value Declined, Twin Tree Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $10.85 Million; Crossvault Capital Management Holding in Boeing Company (BA) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 89.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 137,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,519 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 152,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $94.78. About 6.02M shares traded or 147.05% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes after a passenger’s dog dies after it was placed in an overhead bin; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q EPS 52c; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Traffic Up 4.7%; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 15/05/2018 – Dinner with the Queen: United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Dine with Aviation Royalty; 24/05/2018 – JUST IN: United Continental says it has reached a “resolution” with the owner of a dog that died in an overhead bin and is “deeply sorry for this tragic accident”; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image; 13/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SAYS CO. NEEDS MORE 76-SEAT JETS; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines beefs up board, adds new member

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway has 0.88% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 21.94M shares. Tower Limited (Trc) invested in 4,962 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.61% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Aviva Plc holds 25,949 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 15,117 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Vanguard Gp holds 0.07% or 20.92 million shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 38.21M shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 985,701 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc reported 10,756 shares. New England Research And Management reported 20,648 shares stake. Voya Inv Management Ltd has 245,508 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 15,700 shares to 16,300 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (Call) (NYSE:EIX) by 681,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (Call) (NYSE:HBI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,113 shares. Natixis reported 695,462 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 48,616 shares. Fragasso Gru accumulated 0.19% or 2,360 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 4,266 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 5,263 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 150,652 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors accumulated 14,317 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Com has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 0.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,400 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 4,074 shares. Private Trust Comm Na holds 0.46% or 5,815 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs stated it has 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First National Trust owns 14,865 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 3,020 shares.