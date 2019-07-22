As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Stock Value Declined, Nwi Management LP Has Increased Stake by $4.74 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) as Market Valuation Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92M, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 3.36M shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/03/2018 – United Air hits pause on changes to bonus program after employee uproar; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 6.5 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – United Sees First-Quarter Revenue Gauge Near High End of Outlook; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Trims Capacity Growth; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds United Continental Hldgs Inc. To ‘BB’, Outlk Stbl; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +5%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 24/05/2018 – Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines; 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces CFO Transition

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 660,367 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $44.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested 0.03% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 40,053 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 52,559 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 18,400 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 10,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 111,773 shares in its portfolio. 79,195 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 371,800 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 830,735 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 55,333 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 55,414 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 46,877 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 14 shares.

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).