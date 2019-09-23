As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Share Price Rose, Strs Ohio Has Lifted Position by $5.10 Million; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lifted Visa (V) Position by $208.89 Million as Shares Rose

Strs Ohio increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 58,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 278,066 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34M, up from 219,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 1.00M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%; 26/04/2018 – Now Boarding on United Airlines: Breakfast Tacos, Barbecue Sandwiches and More; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines profit rises with higher fares; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 18/04/2018 – UNITED:MUCH OF 2ND HALF CAPACITY GROWTH TO BE OFF-PEAK FLYING; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N -MOST RECENTLY, EARNEST HAS BEEN A POLITICAL ANALYST FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 05/03/2018 – United Air Stumbles Again as Bonus Lottery Spurs Union Backlash; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2018 Performance

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2624.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.53 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $174.73. About 2.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 15,777 shares to 576,560 shares, valued at $27.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,317 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Element Management Lc owns 23,009 shares. Hourglass Lc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 43,743 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & reported 0% stake. Hilton Cap Management Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 4,350 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 7.60M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,033 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 36,547 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 13,532 shares. Citigroup owns 1.88 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc owns 182 shares. E&G Advisors Lp invested in 0.33% or 8,900 shares. James Inv Rech Inc accumulated 26,275 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,571 are held by Next Finance Group. First Financial Corporation In holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,770 shares. 8,000 were reported by Viking Fund Mgmt Lc. Swedbank has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Amg National Trust Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,183 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd owns 503,398 shares for 5.36% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.13% or 5.52M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.7% or 349,488 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16.12 million shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc accumulated 47,147 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,109 shares. Weybosset Rech & Management Llc reported 2,743 shares stake. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,080 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.