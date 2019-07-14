As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Share Price Declined, Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered by $4.30 Million Its Stake; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Ansys (ANSS) by $1.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 212,749 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 54,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,180 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 80,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.23. About 2.83M shares traded or 16.17% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/03/2018 – United Air hits pause on changes to bonus program after employee uproar; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS BOARD TO ELECT NEW, INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER UNIT REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 2.0 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – United Boosts Earnings Guidance as Revenue Improves; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO BOOST DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE JULY 20; 15/03/2018 – 5 U.S. Senators Call on United Airlines to Respect Catering Workers Decision to Organize with UNITE HERE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UP 4.5% TO 5.5%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited reported 10,325 shares. Proffitt & Goodson has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Franklin Res owns 36,704 shares. M&T Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings holds 252,294 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 2.23 million shares. 397,855 were reported by Merian (Uk). Consulta Ltd accumulated 75,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,520 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Co holds 1.02% or 43,923 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.03% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 5,564 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Strs Ohio holds 0.08% or 219,396 shares in its portfolio.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares to 222,526 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 23,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 5.65 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 6,593 were reported by Greenleaf. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 61,146 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 512,529 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.29% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 635,124 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,399 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 173,664 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.82 million shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na holds 2,972 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.01% or 201,611 shares in its portfolio. Mariner holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 2,487 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,534 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Co Ma reported 2.93 million shares. Earnest Prns Lc invested in 233,367 shares.