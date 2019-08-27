As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed by $4.30 Million Its Stake; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Position in Amedisys (AMED) by $382,530 as Stock Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 54,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 26,180 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 80,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 1.44M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/03/2018 – DOT SAYS IT IS IN CONTACT WITH DEPT OF AGRICULTURE, THE AGENCY THAT ENFORCES ANIMAL WELFARE ACT AND HANDLES COMPLAINTS OF ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES AND AIR NEW ZEALAND ANNOUNCE NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN CHICAGO AND AUCKLAND; 26/04/2018 – Now Boarding on United Airlines: Breakfast Tacos, Barbecue Sandwiches and More; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Capacity Growth 4.5% to 5.5%; 18/05/2018 – Airbus loses ground in bid to sell jets to United; 13/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SAYS CO. NEEDS MORE 76-SEAT JETS; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO to Skip Bonus, Chairman Is Stepping Aside; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Load Factor 78.1%; 15/03/2018 – 5 U.S. Senators Call on United Airlines to Respect Catering Workers Decision to Organize with UNITE HERE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 182,338 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amedisys Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Stock Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 31: HUM, AMED & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 0% or 4,079 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 97,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Limited has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). D E Shaw And holds 370,538 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 9,000 were reported by Bessemer Grp. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 10,138 shares. 14,600 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp. Systematic Fin Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Navellier Associates holds 0.38% or 19,784 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 13,196 are owned by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Raymond James Assoc owns 7,778 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 370,789 were reported by Fmr Ltd Llc. Hbk Invs LP owns 18,739 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 88,747 shares to 219,371 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: CFR, UAL – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Transport ETFs at a Glance Post Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Airlines bringing Five Star Service to archrival United’s turf in New York City – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: LTM’s Q2 Loss Narrows, DAL, UAL & LUV in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 816 shares stake. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.03% or 75,207 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd stated it has 239,284 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 9,796 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Security Natl stated it has 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 877,104 shares. 33,348 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.42% or 1.17 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 150,546 shares. 347,189 were accumulated by Artemis Management Llp. Bessemer Grp holds 877 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp invested in 204,214 shares.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.88 million for 5.69 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.