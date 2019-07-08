As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Market Value Declined, Nuwave Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $373,986; Daruma Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Position by $15.65 Million; Stock Price Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 283.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 4,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,401 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, up from 1,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.49. About 1.36M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – United said it is already inspecting the engines because of a service bulletin; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL – NOW EXPECTS TAX RATE OF ABOUT 21% TO 22% FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – @timseymour bets $UAL is about to soar to new heights in his Fast Pitch; 14/05/2018 – United Air to Add Newark Flights in Latest Bid for Hub Dominance; 16/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 18/04/2018 – UNITED:MUCH OF 2ND HALF CAPACITY GROWTH TO BE OFF-PEAK FLYING; 20/03/2018 – United won’t accept new reservations for cargo-hold pets pending a review; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Flat to Up 2%; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N POLICY CHANGE DOES NOT AFFECT IN-CABIN PET TRAVEL

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 372,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 649,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 116,877 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,925 shares to 32 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 32,624 shares to 685,306 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 750,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

