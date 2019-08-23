As United Continental Holdings In (UAL) Share Price Rose, Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined While Smead Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings In (UAL) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 28,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.55. About 1.26 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 23/04/2018 – UAL: NO PAYMENT WAS MADE TO MUNOZ UNDER 2017 AIP AWARD; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CHAIRMAN ROBERT MILTON TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BEGINS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO to Skip Bonus, Chairman Is Stepping Aside; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 16/03/2018 – United charters private jet to fly home dog mistakenly sent to Japan

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 2.20 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,073 shares to 80,887 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $945.89 million for 5.62 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,123 are held by Acadian Asset Lc. Moreover, Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 313 shares. Altimeter Cap Management Lp invested in 31.77% or 11.63M shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 212,223 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies has 27,200 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp accumulated 12,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 36,704 shares. 1,053 were reported by Cls Investments Lc. Valley National Advisers Incorporated owns 5 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc owns 0.09% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 8,164 shares. 816 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Rhumbline Advisers has 351,225 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,158 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 93 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 52,761 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $68.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,686 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 99,000 shares. 17,500 were reported by Gabelli Funds Lc. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.04% or 475,636 shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap Management LP accumulated 355,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Factory Mutual Insurance has 297,800 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 39,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 464,247 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Kj Harrison And Prns accumulated 36,050 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% or 8,141 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 9,100 are owned by Spirit Of America. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.12% or 600,267 shares. Illinois-based Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.83% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

