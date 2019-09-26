As United Continental Holdings Common Stock Usd0.01 (UAL) Stock Rose, Holder Schroder Investment Management Group Lowered Its Position by $7.12 Million; Parametric Portfolio Associates Maintains Holding in Olin (OLN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 46,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 469,144 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 422,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 744,174 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (UAL) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 81,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 253,637 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21 million, down from 335,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 497,223 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 27/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – WILL EXTEND SEASONAL SERVICE BETWEEN SAN FRANCISCO AND AUCKLAND TO YEAR-ROUND BEGINNING APRIL 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 13/03/2018 – United is investigating the incident; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO BOOST DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE JULY 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Continental Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAL); 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – United Airlines Increases to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) by 51,192 shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $208.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Consolidated Airlines Grp (ICAGY) by 103,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,882 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa A G Sponsored Adr (DLAKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mesirow Investment Mgmt stated it has 298,105 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability owns 19,153 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 0.1% stake. Texas Yale Cap holds 10,000 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 42 shares. Stifel invested in 0.03% or 602,604 shares. Rbf Cap stated it has 60,000 shares. 36,144 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. 215,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 24,004 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 98,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Inc Lc has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Natixis Advisors Lp invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought $4,077. Alderman Heidi S also bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. Shares for $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. Shares for $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth holds 2,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 1.16M shares. First Personal Financial Service accumulated 12 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.23% or 1.73 million shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,740 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.19% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 404 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 0.92% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.07% or 395,148 shares. Citigroup holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 1.88 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 235,956 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.42M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00B for 5.64 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.