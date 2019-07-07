As United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) Share Price Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Its Stake; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (Put) (BXMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $1.25 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Put) (BXMT) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 36,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 63,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 628,879 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 162,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in United Community Banks Inc/Ga for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 352,870 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 24/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS 1Q OPER EPS 50C, EST. 50C; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.05 million for 12.55 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $164,796 activity. Shares for $23,460 were bought by DANIELS KENNETH L on Monday, March 25.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) by 116,134 shares to 902,607 shares, valued at $36.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jm Smucker (NYSE:SJM) by 69,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.61M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.