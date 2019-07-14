As United Community Banks/Ga (UCBI) Stock Value Declined, Panagora Asset Management Lifted by $4.75 Million Its Stake; Chartist Lowered Its Allstate (ALL) Holding as Share Price Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Community Banks/Ga (UCBI) by 61.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 197,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 520,459 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 322,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Community Banks/Ga for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 196,641 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS 1Q OPER EPS 50C, EST. 50C; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Net $37.7M

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 9 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,083 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.37 million, down from 3,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 955,802 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW) by 3,972 shares to 105,147 shares, valued at $29.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aleafia Health Added to NYSE-Listed The Cannabis ETF – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All seven Rice team nominees elected to EQT board – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund May 2019 Monthly Update – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “All You Need To Know About World Fuel Services Corporation’s (NYSE:INT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Woodmont Counsel reported 0.18% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Alpha Cubed Llc owns 2,847 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com has 0.13% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2.50 million shares. Uss Investment Management Limited reported 112,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt stated it has 56,387 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc owns 202 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.34% or 22,180 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Pension has 0.16% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 433,206 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 112,597 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Com holds 3,507 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has 4,295 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 49,443 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $164,796 activity. Shares for $23,460 were bought by DANIELS KENNETH L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 105 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 19,902 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 233,077 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 3.37M shares. Nordea Management reported 147,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 112,710 shares. Aperio Group Limited reported 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 18,077 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 307 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp owns 2.25M shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Com reported 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0% or 21,416 shares.

More notable recent United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Martin Marietta Materials Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Georgia’s seventh-largest financial institution adds Atlanta Metro president for ‘strategic restructure’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.