As United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Share Price Rose, Axiom International Investors Trimmed Position; Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Shayne & Co Has Increased Stake by $1.04 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 11,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 103,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 114,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 558,825 shares traded or 49.54% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 8.57M shares traded or 199.66% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold UCBI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.65 million shares or 2.64% more from 69.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 56,710 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 796 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Kennedy Cap Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 673,428 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Sei Invests Company holds 0.01% or 94,877 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 80,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 105,307 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.06% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Vanguard Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 8.17 million shares. Captrust Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 343 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability holds 147,791 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. 241,587 were reported by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.87M for 11.90 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 238,145 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $41.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 87,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22 million and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.