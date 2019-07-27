As United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Cut Its Holding; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $3.40 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,686 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 103,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 321,888 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s German chief; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 0.05% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 637,179 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated reported 1.27 million shares stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 1,328 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 2.25 million shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 10,686 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 18,392 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 22,864 shares. Millennium Llc has 0.01% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 42,540 shares. Aqr Cap Management invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Boston Ptnrs invested in 122,168 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $87,658 activity. 4,246 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares with value of $111,118 were sold by GILBERT BILL M.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 29,098 shares to 45,147 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 37,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

