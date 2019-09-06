As United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Maintains Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 142.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 14,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 23,812 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 3.10 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 80,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 562,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 642,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 45,384 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS 1Q OPER EPS 50C, EST. 50C; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Net $37.7M; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.86M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 29,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp owns 555,097 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 4,929 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company stated it has 211,787 shares. Boston Limited Com holds 0.05% or 39,051 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,667 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 116,154 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.14M shares. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 233,077 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 159,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 42,540 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 19,932 shares. Bessemer Gp has 3,531 shares. 106,449 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $23,460 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares to 520,106 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.