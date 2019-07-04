As United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Stock Value Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered Stake; Cummins (CMI) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Position by $827,390 as Stock Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 233,073 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares to 9,732 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Omaha owns 0.34% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 135,592 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 105,638 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.4% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Carroll Financial Associate reported 34 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Davenport And Limited Liability Company holds 8,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 11,400 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 0.04% or 54,296 shares. Ameritas Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 58,577 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Cornerstone Inc holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 193,853 shares.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.34M for 14.37 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.50 million for 9.81 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Embree Tracy A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main Fincl Bank has 1,425 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2.18M shares. D E Shaw reported 0.02% stake. Usca Ria Limited Liability stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.31% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lmr Partners Llp reported 2,630 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners has 4,033 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability owns 17 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). M&R Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 500 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communications reported 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Castleark Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lifeplan Fincl Inc reported 0% stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,962 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.